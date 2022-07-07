Decision to launch special operation prevented humanitarian catastrophe – Duma Speaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for his decision to recognize the DPR and LPR as well to launch Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, adding that it helped prevent a humanitarian catastrophe and the loss of life.

"I would like to begin and, I think, my colleagues will support me, with thanking on behalf of all legislators for the decisions to recognize the independence both of the Donetsk [People’s] Republic and of the Lugansk People’s Republic. As well as for the decision to launch the special military operation," he said at Putin’s meeting with the leadership of the lower house of parliament and the leaders of parliamentary factions.

"We all think that this prevented a humanitarian catastrophe and the deaths of an enormous number of people," the top lawmaker added.

He noted that "nowadays, when speaking about the operations of the State Duma," the legislators above all think it their duty and priority to do everything possible for soldiers and officers, "surround their families with care and attention," as well as "within the framework of our capabilities, create a legislative environment which will help overcome challenges" that Russia encountered.