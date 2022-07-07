Putin thanks State Duma for resolute, rapid work following onset of special operation

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. All the branches of power had to act swiftly and resolutely following the onset of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine and the State Duma managed to work precisely like that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

He stated that the past spring session was substantive, intensive and very important given the scale and the complexity of the task at hand.

"After February 24, when the special military operation began, all the branches and levels of the country’s power needed to act resolutely, rapidly and in coordination. Today I would like to thank you that you worked precisely like that: in an organized and competent way and at a fast pace," he said at a meeting with the leadership of the lower house of parliament and the leaders of parliamentary factions.

According to Putin, all the factions "proved their political competence and maturity, acted in a consolidated and united way, like Russia’s truly state-minded people and patriots for whom, under difficult conditions, any inter-party differences recede into the background." "Since we do have a lot of parties, yet only one Motherland. And there is nothing greater and more important than the fate of the homeland," the president stressed.

He noted that the State Duma approved an entire range of decisions and laws that seriously bolster the system of social support directed at the additional protection of citizens. "This is not only about the preemptive adjustment of pension benefits, which is, undoubtedly, very important, the increased minimal cost of living and minimum wage - all of this was implemented without delays, without stalling, clearly and properly - but also about the new support measures for families with children, the extension and expansion of the mechanism of subsidized mortgage loans and additional guarantees for our heroic servicemen," the head of state explained, adding that in addition to these, the lawmakers approved many other significant decisions.