Putin thanks lawmakers for humanitarian support of Donbass

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked State Duma deputies for providing humanitarian aid to Donbass and oftentimes travelling there in person to act as volunteers.

"I would like to particularly point out and thank all parliamentary parties for the organized humanitarian support to the people of Donbass. All parliamentary parties exactly, because the media covered this work in various ways. But I know, I simply know that from the incoming information, that all [parties] have been actively participating," the head of state said during a meeting with the leadership of the Duma and Duma factions.

He particularly emphasized that some lawmakers went on official vacation and travelled to the combat zone to organize humanitarian aid and work as volunteers. Such selfless aid is indeed in sharp demand, Putin added.