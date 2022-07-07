Attempts to steer markets become focus of Western policy — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Attempts to control the markets and impose beliefs on their participants are now becoming the core of the policy of Western countries. Sergei Ryabkov, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"Attempts to steer the markets and impose their ideas on the markets, what is good and what is bad, are turning into the core of the Western policy," he said.

"Fortunately, not everything, including the world economy, depends on the role of these states, which imagine themselves to be the arbiters of the destinies of the world," Ryabkov added.

According to the diplomat, attempts by the G7 countries to set a price cap for Russian oil will fail, Moscow will find alternatives and ways to guarantee budget revenues. "These plans of the so-called anti-cartel will fail. We will find alternatives, ways to guarantee revenues for the budget. We are working on it very actively through both federal executive authorities and the Russian business community, which is very patriotic, and we don’t see problems," he said.