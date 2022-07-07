Senior Russian lawmaker says US government pursues policy of racketeering

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, on Thursday said the US government is engaged in a policy of racketeering.

"This is some kind of state racketeering, when all international rules are violated, when absolutely illegal sanctions are introduced, the assets of a sovereign state are frozen, when accounts are frozen and plundered on an ethnic basis, the property of Russian citizens is liquidated and taken away without trial, investigation and specific accusations," she said at a news conference. "State racketeering is in that they consider it possible to interfere in the affairs of sovereign states from Yugoslavia, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and so on."

Matviyenko said that "the US is agonizing in an effort to maintain its hegemony in the modern world and stop the objective course of history."

"Therefore, it can accept no reasonable and negotiable proposals because it has other goals and objectives: to maintain their rule over the world."