US suggestion that Ukraine may disappear from map gets no comment from Putin’s spokesman

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on Thursday on remarks by a retired US colonel who suggested that Ukraine may disappear from the world map.

"To be honest, I wouldn’t like to comment on statements by US colonels," Peskov said, when asked by a TASS reporter about the possibility raised by the former Pentagon advisor.

In an interview with Sky News Australia on Wednesday, Douglas Macgregor, who served as an advisor to the defense secretary in the Trump administration, said Ukraine could be erased completely from the map, unless the parties to the conflict "jump to some sort of an agreement." He said Ukraine was already effectively "a failed state".