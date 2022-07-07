Kremlin comments on UK PM Boris Johnson

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson dislikes Russia very much and Russia doesn’t care for him much either, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

"As for Mr Johnson, he dislikes us a lot and we don’t like him," he noted, commenting on reports of Johnson’s imminent resignation as British prime minister.

UK media outlets reported earlier on Thursday that Johnson was going to step down in the coming hours. Downing Street sources confirmed to Sky News that Johnson would address the nation later in the day. He is expected to officially announce plans to resign.