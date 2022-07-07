Kremlin says UK faces broad government crisis

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday said the UK is facing a government crisis amid reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon resign.

"Of course, we are paying attention to the government crisis, a broad one, we can see it," the spokesman told reporters.

"Certainly, the situation in the UK, the government crisis, can’t be a priority of our work," he said. "After all, we are primarily following what is happening in our country."

British television channels ITV, Sky News and The Times newspaper on Thursday reported that Johnson intends to resign in the coming hours. The prime minister’s office at 10 Downing Street told Sky News that Johnson would address the nation during the day. It’s expected that he will use it to officially announce his intention to step down.