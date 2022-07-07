Media hype preventing Russia-US interaction on prisoner swaps, diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Grandstanding and media hype are preventing Russia-US interaction on prisoner exchanges, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have a long-standing practice of discussing these issues. We are aware of the attempts by the US to raise tensions publicly and grandstand, but they aren’t helpful in finding a practical solution to the issue," he pointed out.

"The tenacity with which the US administration and officials from the relevant agencies in Washington keep referring to those whom we convicted on serious charges and those awaiting the conclusion of investigations as detainees reflects Washington’s unwillingness to adequately perceive reality," Ryabkov noted.

"Attempts are made to spin things as if the legal system is only functional in the US and, perhaps, in the group of US satellite nations, while the consequences of normal legal procedures are rejected. That said, it is rather difficult to discuss various exchanges in a substantive way," the senior Russian diplomat added.