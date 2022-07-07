Russian lawmaker says Johnson discredited himself as prime minister, politician

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, has said Boris Johnson discredited himself as a politician.

"We all saw that Mr. Johnson has been the main hawk and the main Russophobe lately. <...> He definitely discredited himself in the eyes of his own citizens as a prime minister, as a politician," she said at a news conference in comments on news reports that he might have to step down.

She said that Western countries, when imposing sanctions on Russia and sending weapons to Ukraine, didn’t consult with their own citizens.

"When Western countries adopted illegal sanctions against Russia, they didn’t consult with their citizens, didn’t take into account the opinions of their citizens, and in an impulse to harm Russia as much as possible, they caused enormous harm to their own citizens. <...> It’s Mr. Johnson's desire to send as many weapons to Ukraine as possible. Both the US and European states spend huge amounts of budget funds on that," Matviyenko said.

The lawmaker said that policy had led to problems in many Western countries. "As a result of such a thoughtless policy and disregard for their own national interests, we see how things have ended up in many European countries. <...> According to the latest data, 70% of UK residents don’t support the policy of Prime Minister Johnson," Matviyenko said.