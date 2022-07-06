Putin offers condolences over OPEC chief’s death

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences on Wednesday to President of Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo. The text of the telegram was posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"Dear Mr. President, [please] accept [my] heartfelt condolences in connection with the untimely passing of Nigeria’s prominent statesman, Secretary General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries Mohammad Barkindo," Putin stated in the telegram.

"Russia will always remember Mohammad Barkindo as a true friend of our country," the Russian leader stressed.

Barkindo "rightfully earned great international prestige thanks to his long-term and effective work in OPEC," Putin said. "His personal contribution to the creation of the unique OPEC+ mechanism of interaction, designed to ensure the stable and efficient functioning of the global oil market in the interests of producers and consumers of the black gold, is especially significant," the head of state said.

Putin requested that Buhari "convey words of understanding and support to the family and friends of the deceased and to all of Nigeria’s citizens."

As reported earlier today, Barkindo passed away in Nigeria at the age of 63. The cause of death has not been revealed. Barkindo had served as OPEC Secretary General since 2016 and this was his second term in office.