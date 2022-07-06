Cyberattack accusations against Russia largely repudiated in UN, diplomat says

SOCHI, July 6. /TASS/. Accusations of Moscow’s involvement in cyberattacks have been largely repelled within the United Nations, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of International Information Security Dmitry Bukin said on Wednesday.

"It’s not a secret that in the months following the launch of our special military operation in Ukraine, most international platforms, first and foremost the United Nations, were extremely politicized," he pointed out at the ‘Infoforum - Sochi’ cybersecurity event.

"This anti-Russian wave and rampant accusations of Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks around the world, including in Ukraine, have been repudiated through our efforts and the fact that fortunately, countries such as China, India, South Africa, Brazil, the Arab world, developing nations and the CIS members remain in the United Nations," Bukin added.

However, the Russian diplomat emphasized that regional platforms where the above-mentioned countries aren’t present "still seek to blame Russia for everything that happens in cyberspace again and again."

"We remain active within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the BRICS group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," Bukin noted.