Lavrov says Indonesia might have ignored attempts, if any, to block Russia from G20 events

HANOI, July 6. /TASS/. Indonesia might have ignored attempts, if any, to prevent Russia’s participation in G20 meetings, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov said on Wednesday.

"I am not aware if there have been any [attempts]" to block Russia from attending G20 meetings, Russia’s top diplomat said after talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Bui Thanh Son, in Hanoi. "We have Indonesia’s invitation to attend both a [G20] Foreign Ministers Meeting to open in Bali tomorrow, and a G20 summit there in November. If there have been any such attempts, the Indonesian authorities might have ignored them," he said.

"The G20 [meeting] will have its own agenda, and we will follow this agenda," Lavrov added, saying that a number of bilateral meetings will be held.

G20 foreign ministers will gather in Bali on July 7-8.