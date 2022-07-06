Diplomat says London unable to address domestic issues amid its fight against Russia

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The UK has put the full force of the state into countering Russia, and therefore London has been unable to address domestic issues, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on her Telegram channel on Wednesday, commenting on the British health minister’s resignation.

She said the scale of internal problems faced by Great Britain was surprising. "London has put all its forces into counteracting Russia and taking part in hostilities in Ukraine. Huge financial costs, British mercenaries, instructors and key intelligence forces - everything has been mobilized for Russophobia. They have been unable to deal with internal problems," the Russian diplomat wrote.

On Tuesday, British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, the country’s Health Secretary, resigned amid scandals around the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Both ministers said they could not continue in good conscience.