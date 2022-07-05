Kiev’s use of UK weapons makes London complicit in war crimes — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. If Kiev uses UK-made artillery and loitering munitions, it will make London complicit in Kiev’s war crimes, Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said on Russian TV Tuesday.

"The course here [in London] remains that Ukraine must win, apparently, at any cost. To that extent, it must be provided with weapons and money. And, from there, it’s not very clear, actually: honestly speaking, if these weapons - those being rather old AS-90 howitzers, if I understand correctly, because we don’t see others here - if they go to shell Donetsk, like before - before this kind of NATO weapons were already shipped there - then this will mean complicity in war crimes, without a doubt," the diplomat said.

London will have to realize that sooner or later, the envoy said.

Kelin also pointed that British Health Secretary and the Chancellor of the Exchquer decided to resign from Boris Johnson’s government.

"This is, of course, a major blow at the government, which immediately proceeds from one scandal to another one," he added.