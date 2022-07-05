Russian State Duma equals defection during armed conflict to treason

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian State Duma passed a bill in the second reading, which equals defection to the enemy during an armed conflict to treason.

The bill amends Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code with a new sign of crime: "defection to the enemy amid an armed conflict, hostilities or other action […] that Russia takes part in."

This crime carries between 12 and 20 years in prison with subsequent restriction of freedom and an optional monetary fine.

The bill clarifies that defection is defined as "participation in forces of foreign state, international or foreign organization, which directly oppose Russia in an armed conflict, hostilities or other action, with use of weapons and military vehicles."

The lawmakers also propose to introduce penalty for confidential cooperation with a foreign intelligence agency, international or foreign organization. The bill specifies that this offence includes cooperation, not covered by definition of treason, but committed while knowing that the organization in questions intends to harm Russia’s security.