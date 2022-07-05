Lavrov says West blocking unbiased media reports on Ukraine

ULAN BATOR, July 5. /TASS/. Russia is seeking to make the facts about atrocities being committed by the Kiev regime in Ukraine available to the public, yet the West is doing its best to block media from publishing unbiased reports, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh.

"We are seeking to make the facts about atrocities the Kiev regime has been committing in Ukraine available to the public. Unfortunately, the West has been doing its best to stifle media that has been publishing unbiased reports about the situation there," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference.

Lavrov described as one of the most dangerous the policy the West had been running for years to transform Ukraine into "an overtly Russophobic, neo-Nazi country in order to have a military foothold" for posing security threats to Russia.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request for help from the leaders of the two Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukraine, but that the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.