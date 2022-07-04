Venezuela condemns US’ sanctions policy against various countries, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Caracas is adamantly opposed to the sanctions policy pursued by the United States regarding various countries, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told a press conference following the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"We are adamantly opposed to the policy that the United States has pursued for many years <…> against various countries, against various governments. <…> We obviously condemn the application of those illegal sanctions against any country," he said when asked a respective question.

Speaking about the anti-Russia sanctions policy of the US and the European Union, Faria said it failed to reach the initial goals of weakening Russia’s economy.