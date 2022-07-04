Russia ready to mediate political dialogue between Venezuelan authorities and opposition

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue mediating in an international dialogue between the Venezuelan authorities and the country’s opposition in Mexico, should the negotiations resume, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have reaffirmed our readiness to carry on with our constructive contribution into the promotion of the peaceful settlement of inter-Venezuelan disagreements under a strict observance of the Constitution of Venezuela and with the respect to the country’s sovereignty," Lavrov told a news conference following his bilateral talks with Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Faria in Moscow.

"In case the authorities and the opposition unitary platform decide to resume negotiations in Mexico, Russia will be ready to continue mediating this international dialogue," the top Russian diplomat stated.

"On my behalf, I am very grateful to the minister and our friend [Carlos Faria] for the provided information about developments in the inter-political situation in Venezuela, including the work of President [of Venezuela Nicolas] Maduro - as I previously stated - regarding the social and economic development of the country under unacceptable conditions of the economic blockade and the promotion of Venezuela’s key economy industries," Lavrov added.

The political situation in Venezuela escalated after on January 23, 2019, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader, whose appointment to the position of parliamentary speaker had been cancelled by the country’s Supreme Court two days before, declared himself acting president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.

The US recognized him as acting president, as did Lima Group members (except for Mexico), the Organization of American States and most EU countries. Incumbent Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in turn, blasted the move as a coup staged by Washington and said he was severing diplomatic ties with the US.

Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, China, Nicaragua, Syria and Turkey voiced support for Maduro.