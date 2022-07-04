LPR forces advancing to Seversk — LPR foreign minister

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) are already advancing to Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), LPR Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego said on Monday.

"Now, we are already moving to Seversk. It is the closest to the LPR city, which is linked with Lisichansk organizationally. <…> Now, our People’s Militia is tasked to advance in this direction. So, it is not yet time to relax," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

Deinego also said that LPR forces are also advancing toward the Kharkov region.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin that Lisichansk, the last large LPR city kept by Kiev, and several neighboring communities have been taken under control of the LPR’s People’s Militia.