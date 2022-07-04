Ban on cement, metals transit most critical for Kaliningrad Region — governor

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Restrictions of Russian cement and metals transit to the Kaliningrad Region are the most critical for the regional economy, Governor of the Kaliningrad Region said in an interview with Vedomosti newspaper.

"Cement. This is the most challenging for us at the moment. Metals as well. We started experiencing interruptions of cement supplies as early as in spring, because Europeans initiated sanctions covering leasing companies that own railcars carrying cement. There was cement shortage for three weeks. Then we changed these companies and established deliveries," Anton Alikhanov said.

The governor said he views bans on transit of such goods as the blockade. "Probably this is not the blockade in the full sense of this word, but when import of construction materials is prohibited for you and sea freight becomes much more costly due to that, then it is certainly the blockade. Yes, the ban does not cover foodstuffs but we cannot build either schools or hospitals without cement. In other words, this is the issue of normal existence for more than a million people and the economy of our regions. Therefore, such steps are definitely extremely adverse and these issues must be closed in the near future," the Governor added.

Lithuania earlier halted rail and motor transit of goods under sanctions from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad Region. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin said Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and contradict international agreements.