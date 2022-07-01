Lisichansk to be fully liberated soon — Kadyrov

GROZNY, July 2. /TASS/. The city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) will be fully liberated from Ukrainian forces "very soon," Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in his Telegram channel on Friday.

In his words, Chechen forces and the LPR militia "have entered the city <…> and are holding advantageous positions."

"No adjustments are required for the plan of liberating Lisichansk from Ukrainian occupants <...>. Very soon, the city will be fully liberated," Kadyrov wrote.

In his words, the Ukrainian troops have been unable to "engage in a coordinated action and offer due resistance."

"The offensive of the allied forces went smoothly and without any losses," the Chechen leader said.