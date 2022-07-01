UNSC to discuss food security in light of situation in Ukraine in July

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will have a meeting on food security in connection of the situation in Ukraine in July, but the exact date will depend on the outcome of such negotiations in Europe, Brazil’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ronaldo Costa Filho said on Friday.

Brazil is holding the presidency of the UN Security Council in July.

"Our plan is to have a meeting on Ukraine focused on the aspect of food security, which we feel is something that is impacting not only directly the populations of the region, but it's impacting the whole world," he said.

You're all aware that negotiations are ongoing on this issue. And the precise date of when this meeting would occur would depend on the evolution of those consultations and negotiations that are being held in Europe," he added.