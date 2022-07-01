NATO has taken every step to make communication with Russia impossible — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance has done its utmost in order to make any communication with Russia impossible, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the media on Wednesday.

"They [the alliance] have rejected any cooperation options," Grushko said during a discussion on the platform of the international discussion club Valdai on Friday. "NATO closed down all projects that really worked for the sake of Russia’s and NATO’s stronger security."

Grushko stressed that the alliance’s current policy left no room for any meaningful dialogue with Russia.

"If we see real steps by NATO countries towards de-escalation, then it will be possible to give thought to where to have a word with them and how as to what is to be done next. For now, we see no such chance," he said.