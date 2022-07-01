EU may change rules of goods transit to Kaliningrad Region — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, July 1. /TASS/. A new package of EU sanctions against Russia can specify revised rules for the transit of goods under sanctions to the Kaliningrad Region, Bloomberg news agency said on Friday, citing sources.

Preparation of the new sanctions package continues and certain countries will insist on amendments to some provisions, the news agency said. In particular, the sanctions package is anticipated to contain corrections to earlier approved measures, probably including the transit of goods under sanctions.

On June 18, Lithuania stopped railway transit of goods carried from Russia to the Kaliningrad Region. It became known on June 21 that restrictions also applied to motor transport. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kremlin said Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and contradict international agreements.