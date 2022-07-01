Russian envoy to EU expects compromise on transit to Kaliningrad to be reached soon

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. A compromise solution around the situation with transit to Kaliningrad could be reached in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said.

"The European Commission has undertaken to resolve this situation somehow, since the agreement between Russia and the EU is still in force," he said on Friday during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast, "In Lithuania there is an internal political blowback because of this whole story, there are various altercations and discussions. Let's hope that in the near future it will be possible to reach a kind of conditionally compromise solution, the meaning of which is that the supplies of sub-sanctioned goods destined directly for Kaliningrad will be excluded from the sanctions regime".

According to Chizhov, the European Commission will want to make sure that these goods will not be further exported through the sea port of Kaliningrad. "Such a task was not set before the shippers, as far as I understand, and there were no such plans," the envoy stressed.

On June 18, Lithuania announced that it had stopped letting in sanctioned goods, which were transported by rail from Russian regions to the Kaliningrad Region. On June 21, it became known that the restrictions also affected truck traffic. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin stated that Lithuania’s actions are unlawful and run counter to international agreements. The Lithuanian authorities claim that the country did not impose any unilateral or additional restrictions, but only "consistently applies the EU sanctions".