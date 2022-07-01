Sanctions not to change Russia’s, Belarus’ course towards integration — Senate Speaker

GRODNO, July 1. /TASS/. No sanctions or restrictions will be able to change the course for integration of Russia and Belarus, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko told reporters Friday.

"No sanctions, no restrictions will ever change the course of Belarus and Russia for further convergence, integration, building of an efficient Union State," she said after the plenary meeting of the Forum of Regions of the two states.

According to the speaker, "nothing can obstruct this."

"First, it is an objective historic process. Second, it not only the will of our presidents, it is the will of our peoples, who see the Union State as guarantee of security, sovereignty of our states, multiplication of our efforts in accelerated development of economic and social areas," she added.

According to the Speaker, the main goal during building the Union State and integrational processes is improvement of quality and level of welfare of the people of the two nations.