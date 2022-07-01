Unfriendly states took advantage of Russia’s dependence on imported instruments — official

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Unfriendly nations did not miss the chance of taking advantage of the situation with Russia’s dependence on imported supplies in instrument-making, deputy chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"We paid insufficient attention to indigenous developments and support of manufacturing companies we have," Medvedev said. "It certainly does not mean that nothing was done. Certainly, we were dealing with that but probably this should have been done more actively," he noted.

"In any case, our ‘friends’ did not miss the chance of taking advantage of this situation, and these positions were also covered by sanction lists," Medvedev added.