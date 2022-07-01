Kremlin says place for LPR Square to be determined by voting

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Muskovites will decide what city territory is to be named Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) Square, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"There will be a vote, and it will determine [the place]. Certainly, if we have Donetsk People's Republic Square, there should also be Lugansk People's Republic Square, of course," Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Earlier, Muscovites voted online to choose the location for Donetsk People's Republic Square. The vote was cast in favor of a previously unnamed area in the Presnensky district near the US Embassy.

A new voting process was launched on Friday on a special platform: Muscovites will choose a territory to be named after the LPR. There are four options to choose from. For example, a territory along Smolenskaya Embankment between Protochny Alley and the exit to Novy Arbat could be called Lugansk People's Republic Square. Another option is the area along Akademika Pilyugina Street between Leninsky Prospekt and Vorontsovsky Park. The third is the area along Bolshoy Rzhevsky Lane near the junction of Malaya Molchanovka Street. Voters who would like to entrust this decision to specialists can choose the fourth option.