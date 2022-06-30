UN peacekeeping mission in Transnistria not on agenda — Russian Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The question a UN peacekeeping mission in Transnistria has never been discussed and is not on agenda, Russian Foreign Ministry International Organizations Department Director Pyotr Ilyichev told reporters, commenting on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s threats to strike the unrecognized republic in case of a threat to Kiev.

"Transnistria is not a point of agenda for the UN Security Council. The issue of a UN peacekeeping mission is not relevant and has never been discussed," the diplomat noted.