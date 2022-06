MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not on President Vladimir Putin's schedule yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Not on the schedule at all yet," Peskov told reporters on Thursday, answering a corresponding question.

Earlier on Thursday, Erdogan said he planned to discuss Ukrainian grain exports by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky later this week or early next week.