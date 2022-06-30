Medvedev says decision to start special operation was hard but well-considered

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. The decision to start the Russian special military operation to protect Donbass was hard but well considered and forced, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"The special operation was a difficult decision, not at all easy to make, but that’s exactly why it was well considered and balanced," he said in a speech at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum. "When all the means of a peaceful settlement were exhausted, when we did everything possible to resolve the situation by diplomatic methods, it was no longer possible to do otherwise."

"The refusal of Ukrainian officials from previously announced intentions and their acknowledgement that the Minsk agreements were just an excuse to play for time and build up the armed forces is what demonstrates that directly," Medvedev stated.

Speaking about the threat from NATO, the official said that Russia had been persistently and patiently trying to reach an agreement on the principles of equal and indivisible security in Europe for 30 years. "The answer was only tricks, deceit, pressure and blackmail <...> It was useless. No one heard us," he said.