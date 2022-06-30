Russia does not recognize sanctions unauthorized by UN, Medvedev says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. Sanctions unauthorized by the UN show that international law is being downgraded, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

"Sweeping unilateral sanctions running counter to UN decisions on measures to ensure collective security without the use of armed force are a perfect example of international law norms being downgraded and individual political ambitions failing to fit into `the Procrustean bed’ of the existing judicial model," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg international legal forum, referring to Article 41 of the UN Charter.

"We do not recognize [the measures] as [sanctions]," Medvedev concluded.