Johnson’s statements about G20 will not affect Putin’s plans — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s statements will in no way influence Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to participate in the G20 summit, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"They will have no influence," he said in reply to a corresponding question. "Johnson often takes the liberty of making different statements. Some are successful, others are less successful, or utterly unsuccessful, or monstrous as far as their content is concerned."

"We have repeatedly said that Russia has an invitation as a G20 member country. This issue is being analyzed. A decision will follow in due time," Peskov said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was against boycotting the G20 summit if Russia took part in it, but at the same time expressed doubts that President Vladimir Putin would attend the event.

A face-to-face G20 summit is to be held on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15-16.