Putin thanks Azerbaijan’s Aliyev for ideas to step up cooperation in Caspian Sea region

ASHGABAT, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for his ideas of how to boost cooperation in the Caspian Sea region at their meeting on Wednesday.

"I would like to say a special thank you for the ideas you came up with during our informal talks and our informal lunch," Putin said. "The colleagues put forward plenty of interesting proposals for the development of regional cooperation."

On Wednesday, Ashgabat hosted a summit of the five Caspian littoral states. Besides Putin and Aliyev, it was attended by the leaders of Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.