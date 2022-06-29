Caspian leaders consider important to develop military cooperation

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. The Caspian leaders agreed at a summit in Ashgabat on Wednesday to promote talks on a draft agreement on military confidence-building measures.

"Military cooperation in the Caspian Sea region is vital. The presidents declared themselves in support of promoting negotiations on a draft agreement on military confidence-building measures" in the region, reads the communique from the sixth Caspian Sea Summit.

The Caspian leaders said the agreement would contribute to "ensuring security and stability and establishing norms and rules for military cooperation between the Caspian nations based on the principles of the convention on the Caspian’s legal status."

The Caspian presidents also emphasized that the Caspian Sea was "a sea of peace, agreement, good-neighborhood and fruitful international cooperation." Active work to develop comprehensive cooperation between the five countries and enhance their friendship and good-neighborhood is in line with the fundamental interests of the Caspian nations while serving the cause of peace and security, the leaders concluded.