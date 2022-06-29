Leaders of Caspian countries agree to continue work on maintaining regional security

ASHGABAT, June 29. /TASS/. The leaders of Caspian countries will continue to undertake efforts to maintain regional security and bolster mutually beneficial cooperation, according to a communique released following the Ashgabat Summit on Wednesday.

"The presidents, confirming the adherence to the principles and norms of the United Nations Charter and international law, taking into account the increasing role of the Caspian Sea region worldwide, expressed the readiness of the Caspian states to maintain regional security and stability, boost mutually beneficial economic cooperation, ensure the ecologic safety and develop cultural, humanitarian, scientific and other ties," the document said.

It was noted that the presidents discussed the most important issues of the five-party cooperation on the Caspian in a friendly and trusting atmosphere as well as the pertinent international and regional issues of mutual interest. Additionally, the presidents emphasized the importance of the decisions of the previous Caspian Summits and the necessity of their effective implementation. They also gave high marks to the signing of the August 12, 2018 Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea.

"The presidents noted the existing high potential of comprehensive interaction and positively assessed the level of cooperation between the Caspian states," the communique concluded.

The summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.