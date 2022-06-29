State Duma speaker says law on foreign agents is democratic response to external meddling

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Wednesday said the law on controlling foreign agent activities is the most democratic answer to foreign meddling, compared to criminal prosecution that’s practiced in some other countries.

"Interference has taken place through the entire existence of the Russian empire, the Soviet Union and the Russian Federation," he said at a session of the legislature. "We are feeling it today from the US, England and other European nations."

"That (law on controlling foreign agent activities - TASS) is the most democratic [compared to what] other countries do in this case," the Duma speaker continued. He said some other countries stipulate "criminal terms, incarceration and many other things" in the event of foreign interference.

The lawmaker said every country must defend itself against foreign interference and think about the future. "If these decisions are not made, it is clear that there will be no state," Volodin said.

According to the speaker, Ukraine didn’t adopt these laws in time. The Communist Party was the first to cease to exist, he said.

"By adopting this law, United Russia, among other things, is looking out for opposition parties so that they are not eventually closed down," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday the State Duma adopted the law On Control Over the Activities of Persons Being Under Foreign Influence. The legislation summarizes the current legislative acts of the Russian Federation on foreign agents and introduces a number of new provisions.