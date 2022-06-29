Russia using all legitimate means to recover frozen assets — MFA

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Russia is using all legitimate means to regain full access to its frozen assets abroad, but does not count on the political impartiality of the West, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"For our part, we will use all legitimate opportunities to regain full access to national assets abroad, including Russia’s gold and foreign exchange reserves," she said.

"As soon as [the West] moves from words to deeds, justice and impartiality walk away. Therefore, it is hardly possible to count on political non-engagement and a purely judicial approach of the relevant bodies of unfriendly countries," she added.

Zakharova stressed that Russia regards the West's actions to freeze its assets as "an infringement on sovereign property."

"This is another reason for the whole world to think about the reliability of the US dollar and the euro as reserve currencies and the main means of external settlements, about the impartiality and stability of the current global financial order, which is being imposed by liberal regimes," she added.

The diplomat noted that "any use of Russian funds without consent will be interpreted as an unlawful and demonstrative unfriendly attack by a particular party and its power structures, which gives Russia the right to take concrete steps to protect its interests".