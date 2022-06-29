Ukraine does not give up plans to join NATO, says top diplomat

PARIS, June 29. /TASS/. Ukraine has not reconsidered its intention to join NATO, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba told the French radio station RFI in an interview on Wednesday.

The minister disagreed with the presenter's words that Kiev had abandoned plans to join NATO. "Why not? The question of joining NATO is written out in the constitution," Kuleba noted, "In addition, the bloc's structure is the most effective security mechanism in the European space."

"But our desire alone is not enough to join NATO. It is necessary for the alliance to want it as well," the Ukrainian minister said. "The EU has made a historic decision. But we see that since the beginning of the war, NATO has not made any steps towards our integration," Kuleba said.