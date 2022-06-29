Russian diplomats note EU ‘selective approach’ to events in Ukraine

BRUSSELS, June 29. /TASS/. The European Union’s refusal to comment on the shelling of Donetsk residential areas by Ukrainian troops exposes the selective approach of Brussels to the events in Ukraine, the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union said on Tuesday.

"In our view, EU refusal to comment on the shelling by Ukrainian armed forces of residential areas of Donetsk on the 14 March and 13 June, which led to death of innocent people, is a demonstration of total disregard for civilian lives and selective approach to events in Ukraine," the mission said in a Twitter post.