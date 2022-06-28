Putin said he is glad to visit friendly Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was glad to pay a visit to a friendly to Russia land, speaking at talks with Tajikistan’s counterpart Emomali Rakhmon on Tuesday.

The Russian leader thanked Rakhmon for the invitation, noting that this meeting "should have taken place earlier, but unfortunately, the pandemic conditions imposed restrictions." "Now the situation seems to be getting better, that is why, as we agreed during our previous meetings, today we are holding a due bilateral event in the capital city of Tajikistan," Putin said.

"I am very glad to be on the friendly soil of our ally in this region of the world," he stressed.

The Russian president also congratulated Rakhmon and all citizens of the country on National Unity Day, which was marked in Tajikistan on Monday.