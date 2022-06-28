Tajik president says ready to discuss situation in Afghanistan with Putin

DUSHANBE, June 28. /TASS/. Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has hailed cooperation with Russia in the sphere of security and invited visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

"I would like to specially note security cooperation between our countries. I am ready to discuss with you the current state of and prospects for further development of our relations, international and regional problems with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan," he said at a meeting with Putin.

Rakhmon stressed that he is glad to welcome the Russian leader in Dushanbe.