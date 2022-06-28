Russia’s growing strength helps promote Russian language, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Promoting the Russian language and protecting the interests of Russian-speaking people are a priority for Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Bolstering our country’s strength is perhaps the most effective way to promote the Russian language. The more developed and attractive we are for our neighbors, with regard to the economy and other things, the more demand there will be for the Russian language," he noted.

At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman pointed out that protecting and promoting the Russian language and defending the rights of Russian speakers was one of Russia’s foreign policy priorities. "You know that it is President Putin that determines foreign policy," he added.

Peskov also stressed that the Russian leader frequently raised those issues during talks, particularly with Moscow’s partners from Central Asian countries. He did not rule out that the issue could be touched upon during Putin’s visit to Turkmenistan. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, apart from top-level efforts, this ongoing work also involves the activities of special agencies tasked with promoting the Russian language.