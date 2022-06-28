Montenegro skeptical of Macron’s European Political Community proposal — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Montenegro is noticeably wary of French President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to establish what he calls a ‘European Political Community’, Russian Envoy to Montenegro Vladislav Maslennikov said on Russian TV Tuesday.

"Here [in Montenegro] they are noticeably wary of Macron’s idea on a ‘European Political Community’ for those states that have not joined the EU yet, because, at least on the level of expert and public opinion, it is clear that we are talking about a pretty, decorated waiting room, with the exception that it is actually further away from the place where real EU members congregate," the diplomat said.

Maslennikov pointed out that Montenegro likes to remember that Podgorica is the most "advanced euro-candidate [for accession to the EU] in the Western Balkans."

"It is difficult to miss that local experts are seriously disappointed with the results of the EU - Western Balkans summit," he noted.

On May 9, the French leader opined that Ukraine could obtain EU member candidate status through an accelerated procedure, but the entry process may take years or even decades. During a conference in Strasbourg, Macron proposed setting up a new organization - the European Political Community - in addition to the EU, which would include Ukraine and a number of other states.