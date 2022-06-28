Kremlin states lack of progress around restrictions of cargo transit to Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted that so far there has not been any progress regarding the restriction of the transit of goods to Kaliningrad through Lithuania.

When asked by reporters if there are any advancements in this process, Peskov replied: "There have not been any."

On June 18, Lithuania notified the Kaliningrad authorities of a ban on the rail transit of sanctions goods to the region. The prohibition was expanded to truck transit on June 21. The Russian Foreign Ministry and the Kremlin stated that Lithuania’s actions ran counter to international agreements.

Kremlin called the decision of Vilnius unprecedented and illegal. Lithuania assures that it has not introduced any unilateral or additional restrictions, but only "consistently applies EU sanctions".