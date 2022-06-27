Donetsk official says Syria moves quickly to recognize independence of Donetsk Republic

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Natalia Nikonorova, the foreign minister of the Donetsk People's Republic, on Monday said Syria is making great strides to recognize independence of the republic and establish diplomatic relations.

"Regarding the recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations, we are in the process of preparation, meaning the process is going ahead very intensively," she said on Rossiya-24 television.

The foreign minister said that relations with Syria are developing very actively, the republics are cooperating in the fields of education, medicine and science, as well as political development.

On June 16, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced during a meeting with the DPR delegation that the procedure for recognizing the DPR was officially started. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would welcome recognition of the DPR and LPR by Syria or any other countries.