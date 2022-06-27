Moscow expects closer ties with friendly countries in BRICS+ format — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Moscow expects closer cooperation with Asian, African and Latin American countries in the BRICS+ format, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists at a briefing on Monday.

"Let me note that the BRICS+ format implies that a permanent circle of friends of the union will be created. The discussion that has taken place, of course, has shown that more and more like-minded countries will be siding with BRICS, primarily, of course, from among the developing countries, countries of Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and so on," Ushakov said.

He described the June 23-24 BRICS summit as a substantive and important event as along with the leaders of the five BRICS nations, it was attended by the leaders of Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Senegal, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Fiji, and Ethiopia.

"It is very important to note that all these countries support the idea of a really democratic multipolar order based on the principles of equality, justice, respect to each other. They stand for freeing global trade and finances from barriers and various types of politically motivated restrictions and sanctions," Ushakov stressed.