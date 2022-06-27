Russian, Tajik leaders to discuss military-technical, migration issues, Afghanistan

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Issues of military-technical cooperation and migration-related topics will be on the agenda of talks between Russian and Tajik Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emomali Rakhmon, in Dushanbe, Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said on Monday.

"The leaders will discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the trade-and-economic, military-technical, cultural-and-humanitarian, migration and other spheres. Naturally, they will discuss guidelines for the further development of relations, strategic partnership and allied ties, bearing in mind the fact that this year our countries are marking the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations," he said.

The situation in Afghanistan and measures to ensure border security will be among the topics. "Special attention during the talks will be focused on the situation in Afghanistan. Bearing in mind the current difficult situation in that country, it is planned to discuss joint measures to ensure Tajikistan’s border security, to prevent infiltration of radicals from Afghanistan’s territory, and issues of defense," the Kremlin said on Monday ahead of Putin’s visit.

The leaders are also expected to exchange views on other current issues on the regional agenda.

Putin will pay a visit to Tajikistan on June 28. Talks with the Tajik president will be held shortly upon arrival. Journalists will be admitted to the beginning of the meeting. The talks will be continued in the format of working dinner in an informal atmosphere. The meeting will be continued after the dinner as the presidents have much to discuss.

"The meeting will continue probably until the evening," Ushakov said, adding that from Dushanbe the Russian president will proceed to Ashgabat in the morning on June 29.

This is the second meeting between the two presidents this year: they had talks in Moscow on May 16 on the sidelines of the jubilee summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Apart from that, the presidents speak over the phone regularly. They have had six telephone talks this year.

The presidential aide noted that Russia is Tajikistan’s number one trade partner. Last year, bilateral trade grew by 45%, Ushakov recalled. Along with that, Moscow and Dushanbe are developing cooperation in the military sphere.