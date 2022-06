MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, on June 27, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Monday.

"A telephone conversation between our president and President Bolsonaro will take place" today, Ushakov said. "They will exchange opinions within the context of last week’s BRICS summit."

At the summit, the leaders agreed to discuss international affairs and ways to ensure food security, Ushakov said.